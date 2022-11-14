Previous
Next
Three Is A Crowd by cwbill
Photo 728

Three Is A Crowd

A flock of Cedar Waxwings descended upon our backyard today. They were everywhere. I shot this out my back window. They hung around for about a half hour and then poof, they were gone.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
199% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh nice!
November 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise