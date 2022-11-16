Previous
I Think You Have A Handout For Me by cwbill
Photo 733

I Think You Have A Handout For Me

The white breasted nuthatch in Firestone MP in Akron will follow me to get a food handout. This guy was waiting it's turn to come down for food.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Bill

Diana ace
Great close up and detail, he looks a bit grumpy. Did you make him wait too Long?
November 17th, 2022  
