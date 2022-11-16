Sign up
Photo 733
I Think You Have A Handout For Me
The white breasted nuthatch in Firestone MP in Akron will follow me to get a food handout. This guy was waiting it's turn to come down for food.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
1
1
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
10
1
1
365
NIKON D500
15th November 2022 9:16am
Diana
ace
Great close up and detail, he looks a bit grumpy. Did you make him wait too Long?
November 17th, 2022
