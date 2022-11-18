Previous
Big Buck Silhouette by cwbill
Photo 738

Big Buck Silhouette

I tried a couple of different processes of the shots of this nice 8pt mule deer buck that I saw in Zion NP.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Bill

Photo Details

Rick ace
Nice capture. Makes a great silhouette.
November 19th, 2022  
