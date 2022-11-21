Previous
Upside Down by cwbill
Photo 741

Upside Down

We visited The New River Gorge National Park on the way to Ashville NC. This Red-Breasted was spending some time upside down feeding on pine seeds.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Bill

@cwbill
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
November 23rd, 2022  
Diana ace
What a lovely shot, I might have been tempted to flip it ;-)
November 23rd, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice one
November 23rd, 2022  
