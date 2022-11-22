Sign up
Photo 742
Green Heron
My wife and I are on a Thanksgiving Holiday trip. Along the way we made a few stops. One was to Lake Logan where we found this green heron.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
842
photos
76
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
22nd November 2022 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Nice shot
November 23rd, 2022
Diana
ace
What a beauty!
November 23rd, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love that crest
November 23rd, 2022
