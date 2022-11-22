Previous
Green Heron by cwbill
Photo 742

Green Heron

My wife and I are on a Thanksgiving Holiday trip. Along the way we made a few stops. One was to Lake Logan where we found this green heron.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
203% complete

bkb in the city
Nice shot
November 23rd, 2022  
Diana ace
What a beauty!
November 23rd, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love that crest
November 23rd, 2022  
