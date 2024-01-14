Sign up
Previous
Photo 763
Listening To The Coach
My youngest grandchild is playing 5th grade basketball. As a retired teacher and basketball coach, it is always a good idea to listen to the coach and do what he teaches.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
0
1
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
763
photos
54
followers
63
following
209% complete
View this month »
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
763
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
14th January 2024 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
