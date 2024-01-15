Previous
Sacked Out by cwbill
Sacked Out

Between trying to get a job done, very cold weather and it still getting dark so early I was desperate for a photo today. My wife suggested I shoot her cat (not literally). He was taking a nap in front of the fireplace.
Diana ace
This is as cute as they come and the perfect spot, fabulous capture.
January 16th, 2024  
