Intensity by cwbill
Photo 767

Intensity

This female Northern Harrier flew toward us while on the hunt. It landed not far from us and then flew off with a large vole. The Harriers are winter visitors from the north for us.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Bill

@cwbill
