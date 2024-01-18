Sign up
Previous
Photo 767
Intensity
This female Northern Harrier flew toward us while on the hunt. It landed not far from us and then flew off with a large vole. The Harriers are winter visitors from the north for us.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
