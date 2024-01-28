Sign up
Photo 777
Intentional Blur, Have Not Been Drinking
I do have a couple of shots of this beautiful flower which are crisp, but not this shot. I set the camera's shutter at a couple of seconds knowing I couldn't hold the camera still. Not sure I like it that much but it was worth a try.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
777
photos
56
followers
64
following
212% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
24th January 2024 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
