Previous
Get Outa Here by cwbill
Photo 794

Get Outa Here

This Canada Goose was chasing the other geese away. I assume it is a he.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
They can be quite vicious can't they
February 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise