Rough-Legged Hawk by cwbill
Photo 801

Rough-Legged Hawk

Today on our northern birding trip I got good chances for flight pics of Rough-Legged Hawks. These hawks will winter in the northern US but nest high up in the arctic.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
