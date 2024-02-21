Sign up
Rough-Legged Hawk
Today on our northern birding trip I got good chances for flight pics of Rough-Legged Hawks. These hawks will winter in the northern US but nest high up in the arctic.
21st February 2024
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
