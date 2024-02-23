Previous
Out Standing In His Field by cwbill
Out Standing In His Field

The Snowy Owl at Sax Zim Bog was hunting in the field yesterday. I liked this shot because it showed it's beautiful eyes.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
220% complete

Diana ace
It sure stands out and has gorgeous eyes, lovely capture and focus.
February 24th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Fantastic!
February 24th, 2024  
