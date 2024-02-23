Sign up
Previous
Photo 803
Out Standing In His Field
The Snowy Owl at Sax Zim Bog was hunting in the field yesterday. I liked this shot because it showed it's beautiful eyes.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
2
1
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
22nd February 2024 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
It sure stands out and has gorgeous eyes, lovely capture and focus.
February 24th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Fantastic!
February 24th, 2024
