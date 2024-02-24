Previous
Tiny Island by cwbill
Photo 804

Tiny Island

This is a small rock island near the western shore of Lake Superior. I decided to do a minimalist shot of it.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise