Photo 805
Lonely Island
This is the same island near shore in Lake Superior that I posted yesterday as a high key minimalist shot. Thought I'd post the color version today.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
1
0
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
7
1
365
NIKON Z 8
22nd February 2024 10:02am
Peter Dulis
ace
So right
February 26th, 2024
