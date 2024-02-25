Previous
Lonely Island by cwbill
Photo 805

Lonely Island

This is the same island near shore in Lake Superior that I posted yesterday as a high key minimalist shot. Thought I'd post the color version today.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
So right
February 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise