Previous
Photo 814
Gray Jay
This member of the jay family was once called the Canada Jay. The name has changed but not where is it predominantly found. Most of it's territory is indeed in Canada and up through Alaska. It is also found down the Rocky Mountain States.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
1
0
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020.
814
photos
56
followers
61
following
807
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
Views
4
Comments
1
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
21st February 2024 1:38pm
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice feather detail
March 6th, 2024
