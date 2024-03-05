Previous
Gray Jay by cwbill
Gray Jay

This member of the jay family was once called the Canada Jay. The name has changed but not where is it predominantly found. Most of it's territory is indeed in Canada and up through Alaska. It is also found down the Rocky Mountain States.
5th March 2024

Bill

@cwbill
Jane Pittenger
Nice feather detail
March 6th, 2024  
