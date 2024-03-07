Previous
Church Steeple by cwbill
Church Steeple

I was a little early for my camera club meeting when I noticed this church nearby. I liked the steeple and figured I'd photograph it some day, then the golden light started to hit it so I figured why not shoot it now.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Jane Pittenger ace
Gorgeous light
March 8th, 2024  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
March 8th, 2024  
