You Turned Your Back on Me by cwbill
You Turned Your Back on Me

I was busy today and couldn't get out to photograph so I decided to take a shot of my wife's cat. Purrrcy apparently didn't want his picture taken today. He just turned his back and sat there. Maybe another day.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
Diana ace
Lol, I know that only too well ;-)
January 5th, 2026  
