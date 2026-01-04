Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
4 / 365
You Turned Your Back on Me
I was busy today and couldn't get out to photograph so I decided to take a shot of my wife's cat. Purrrcy apparently didn't want his picture taken today. He just turned his back and sat there. Maybe another day.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill
@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
4
photos
8
followers
17
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
4th January 2026 10:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Lol, I know that only too well ;-)
January 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close