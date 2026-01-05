Previous
Owl In A Sunset by cwbill
5 / 365

Owl In A Sunset

I set out to see Short Eared Owls this evening and was treated to some very good displays. I decided to use this shot of an owl silhouetted in a beautiful sunset.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
1% complete



