Short Eared Owl by cwbill
Short Eared Owl

One of the Short Eared Owls which was seen yesterday. They are winter visitors to Ohio, living in open fields. They are spectacular fliers being able to change directions in an instant.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
