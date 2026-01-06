Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
6 / 365
Short Eared Owl
One of the Short Eared Owls which was seen yesterday. They are winter visitors to Ohio, living in open fields. They are spectacular fliers being able to change directions in an instant.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill
@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
6
photos
8
followers
17
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
5th January 2026 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close