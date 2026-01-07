Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
Yellow Bellied Sapsucker
The Yellow Bellied Sapsucker is one of 7 different woodpeckers which can be found in Ohio. We have had all 7 at our house. The sapsucker is the only one that migrates, which made it a little unusual to see one in January.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
2
2
Bill
@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
7th January 2026 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Brian
ace
Awesome capture. Love the POV, the details textures and tones.
January 8th, 2026
Diana
ace
A great shot with wonderful details and textures.
January 8th, 2026
