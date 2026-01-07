Previous
Yellow Bellied Sapsucker by cwbill
Yellow Bellied Sapsucker

The Yellow Bellied Sapsucker is one of 7 different woodpeckers which can be found in Ohio. We have had all 7 at our house. The sapsucker is the only one that migrates, which made it a little unusual to see one in January.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
Brian ace
Awesome capture. Love the POV, the details textures and tones.
January 8th, 2026  
Diana ace
A great shot with wonderful details and textures.
January 8th, 2026  
