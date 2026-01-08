Previous
A Little Country Church by cwbill
8 / 365

A Little Country Church

I was driving through Amish country today when I passed this little church. I felt it deserved a photo that would be sent around the world.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
2% complete

