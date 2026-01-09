Previous
Grey Ghost by cwbill
9 / 365

Grey Ghost

I saw this male Northern Harrier, referred to as a grey ghost, while looking for Short Eared Owls. Harriers and the owls occupy very similar habitats. They are both winter residents in Ohio.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact