Cardinal In Sunlight by cwbill
Cardinal In Sunlight

This guy was sitting with such nice light on him. What was surprising was that there was actually nice sunlight to shine on him. Winters are so often grey in Ohio.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Bill

I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
summerfield ace
they sure do know how to pose, it seems. aces on the shot!
January 12th, 2026  
