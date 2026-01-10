Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
10 / 365
Cardinal In Sunlight
This guy was sitting with such nice light on him. What was surprising was that there was actually nice sunlight to shine on him. Winters are so often grey in Ohio.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill
@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
11
photos
10
followers
18
following
3% complete
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
5th January 2026 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
summerfield
ace
they sure do know how to pose, it seems. aces on the shot!
January 12th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close