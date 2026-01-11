Previous
A Day In The Gym by cwbill
11 / 365

A Day In The Gym

Yesterday our grandson Sawyer had 2 basketball games and today one more. It is fun getting to see all of our grandkids involved with their interests. Life is good.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
3% complete

summerfield ace
keeps them out of the mischief, yes. very nice. aces!
January 12th, 2026  
