Whooping Crane by cwbill
13 / 365

Whooping Crane

The Whooping Crane story is one of the great successes of the endangered species act. The wild number of cranes had dropped to below 20 birds. It is now up to over 800 of which over 500 winter around Port Aransas, Texas.
Bill

