Anticipation by cwbill
14 / 365

Anticipation

I don't like how this Black Vulture is eyeing me. Looks like he is anticipating his next meal. I hope I don't look that bad.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
