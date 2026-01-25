Previous
Cardinal on a snowy day by cwbill
Cardinal on a snowy day

Ohio, like much of the rest of the country was pounded by a major storm. We got about 13" of snow and are expecting temperatures in the negative numbers for the next 5 days. We don't have real winter very often but seem to have it this year.
Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work.
