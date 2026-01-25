Sign up
13 / 365
Cardinal on a snowy day
Ohio, like much of the rest of the country was pounded by a major storm. We got about 13" of snow and are expecting temperatures in the negative numbers for the next 5 days. We don't have real winter very often but seem to have it this year.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
Bill
@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
Views
2
2026
NIKON Z 8
25th January 2026 5:05pm
