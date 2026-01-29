Sign up
19 / 365
The Original Graffiti
I think we are looking at the original juvenile delinquents works. It does make you think that even in this harsh environment of the Mohave Desert things must have been pretty good for the people to have time for some recreation.
29th January 2026
