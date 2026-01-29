Previous
Next
The Original Graffiti by cwbill
19 / 365

The Original Graffiti

I think we are looking at the original juvenile delinquents works. It does make you think that even in this harsh environment of the Mohave Desert things must have been pretty good for the people to have time for some recreation.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact