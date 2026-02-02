Previous
Santa Cruz Island by cwbill
22 / 365

Santa Cruz Island

I shot this photo from Santa Cruz Island, part of the Channel Island National Park. This was my 43rd national park. Twenty more to go.
Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
