Red-Shoulder Hawk

I saw this guy flying over us yesterday while birding in southern California. Such a beautiful bird. It is much darker in color than they are where I live in Ohio.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
Diana ace
Wonderful BIF and great light.
February 6th, 2026  
