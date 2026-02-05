Previous
Joshua Tree National Park by cwbill
24 / 365

Joshua Tree National Park

Today my wife, Connie, and I visited Joshua Tree National Park. This is my 44th park that I have visited, leaving 19 to go. We couldn't have picked a better day with temperatures in the upper 60's. What a great day.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
6% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely photo and scene, how wonderful that you can do this together. My hubby does not share my hobbies with me.
February 6th, 2026  
