Previous
24 / 365
Joshua Tree National Park
Today my wife, Connie, and I visited Joshua Tree National Park. This is my 44th park that I have visited, leaving 19 to go. We couldn't have picked a better day with temperatures in the upper 60's. What a great day.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
1
0
Bill
@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
5th February 2026 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Lovely photo and scene, how wonderful that you can do this together. My hubby does not share my hobbies with me.
February 6th, 2026
