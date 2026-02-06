Previous
Ring-Necked Duck by cwbill
27 / 365

Ring-Necked Duck

This gal flew almost right at me. Only had a couple of seconds to get a shot.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
