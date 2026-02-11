Previous
CHAOS by cwbill
CHAOS

We saw so many birds today at a bird sanctuary. This is a large flock of Long-Billed Dowitchers.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
