My Valentine at Heart Rock by cwbill
37 / 365

My Valentine at Heart Rock

I am finally posting a photo for Valentine's Day. This is my wife at Heart Rock in Joshua Tree National Park.
14th February 2026 14th Feb 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
10% complete

Photo Details

