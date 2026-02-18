Previous
Pied Billed Grebe by cwbill
41 / 365

Pied Billed Grebe

The Pied-Billed Grebe is the last of four grebe species which we saw on this trip. The Pied-billed is a very common bird which is found all across the US. It is very similar to the Least Grebe.
Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
