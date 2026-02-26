Sign up
A little too fast for me
Sometimes you miss a shot by so much that it ends up looking pretty cool. This is a Green Heron acting like a speeding bullet.
I want to apologize to everyone for not commenting on photos for a few weeks. I was very busy on vacation and also trying to sort through over 5000 photos. I finally got done processing today.
26th February 2026
Bill
@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
1st February 2026 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
