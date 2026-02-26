Previous
A little too fast for me by cwbill
40 / 365

A little too fast for me

Sometimes you miss a shot by so much that it ends up looking pretty cool. This is a Green Heron acting like a speeding bullet.

I want to apologize to everyone for not commenting on photos for a few weeks. I was very busy on vacation and also trying to sort through over 5000 photos. I finally got done processing today.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
10% complete

