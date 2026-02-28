Previous
American Avocet by cwbill
American Avocet

This is one of the 134 species of bird I photographed on my vacation. So blessed to get to be outdoors enough to do that.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
11% complete

Al C ace
Razer sharp too
March 1st, 2026  
