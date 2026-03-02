Previous
Blue Headed Vireo by cwbill
45 / 365

Blue Headed Vireo

It was exciting for me to see several species of birds which are summer visitors to my area. This Blue Headed Vireo was uncommon in south Texas but I saw a couple of them.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact