Western Grebe by cwbill
Western Grebe

You can see that the black on this bird goes below the eye. That is the main difference between the Western and Clark's Grebe.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Bill

@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work. I am...
