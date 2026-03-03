Sign up
48 / 365
Western Grebe
You can see that the black on this bird goes below the eye. That is the main difference between the Western and Clark's Grebe.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
Bill
@cwbill
I decided to come back to 365 for another year. I want to dedicate more of my time to photography instead of work.
49
photos
11
followers
18
following
13% complete
Views
0
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
1st February 2026 2:08pm
