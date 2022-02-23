Previous
Hummingbird Moth by cwbill
49 / 365

Hummingbird Moth

This was the last photo I took in France on our 2019 trip. We were eating our last lunch when this Hummingbird Moth showed up on the flowers sitting beside me. An added bonus to the trip.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details

Helen
These are so beautiful and not easy to photograph! Great job!
February 24th, 2022  
Samantha ace
Awesome photo. Well done.
February 24th, 2022  
Milanie ace
So pretty - those colors - aah!
February 24th, 2022  
