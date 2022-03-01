Previous
Western Tanager by cwbill
Western Tanager

I shot this within minutes of shooting the moose. After the moose moved on I turned around and this beautiful male tanager was sitting in a dead tree.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Bill

@cwbill
Photo Details

