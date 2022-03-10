Sign up
55 / 365
Song Sparrow
The Song Sparrow is a year round resident for us in Ohio. They have a very streaked body with a brown spot on it's breast.
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020.
Views
4
Album
Extra Photos
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th March 2022 10:09am
