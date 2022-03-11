Sign up
56 / 365
Red-Winged Blackbird
I love to photograph this bird. It is always a challenge to photograph a black bird. Love when you get details in their feathers.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
2
3
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
15% complete
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
476
477
54
478
55
479
56
480
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Extra Photos
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th March 2022 10:19am
Barb
ace
What an excellent capture! One of my favorite birds! When we begin to see them in our area I know that Spring is not far off.
March 12th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great contrast with the brown branches. Cute and loud bird.
March 12th, 2022
