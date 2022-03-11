Previous
Next
Red-Winged Blackbird by cwbill
56 / 365

Red-Winged Blackbird

I love to photograph this bird. It is always a challenge to photograph a black bird. Love when you get details in their feathers.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
What an excellent capture! One of my favorite birds! When we begin to see them in our area I know that Spring is not far off.
March 12th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great contrast with the brown branches. Cute and loud bird.
March 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise