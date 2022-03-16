Previous
Ruby-Crowned Kinglet by cwbill
57 / 365

Ruby-Crowned Kinglet

These guys are here already but are very difficult to get a good shot of. Often you can't see the ruby on it's head but I got a little look at it on this shot.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Bill

@cwbill
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous bird, looks tiny and fast moving.
March 17th, 2022  
