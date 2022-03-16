Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
57 / 365
Ruby-Crowned Kinglet
These guys are here already but are very difficult to get a good shot of. Often you can't see the ruby on it's head but I got a little look at it on this shot.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
542
photos
77
followers
77
following
15% complete
View this month »
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Latest from all albums
56
480
481
482
483
484
57
485
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Extra Photos
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
4th May 2019 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous bird, looks tiny and fast moving.
March 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close