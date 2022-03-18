Previous
Next
Arizona Bloom by cwbill
58 / 365

Arizona Bloom

I don't know what plant this flower is from, but I thought it looked really good with the red earth.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Amazing that a flower can grown form this red rock dry ground. No idea either, but it is pretty.
March 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise