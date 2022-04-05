Previous
Next
Saltzburg Cathedral by cwbill
62 / 365

Saltzburg Cathedral

This cathedral was built in the 17th century and the church began in the year 774. I can't even get my arms around the length of history that exists in Europe.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise