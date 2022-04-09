Sign up
64 / 365
Sacre'-Coeur
This is such a busy area. I would have loved to get this without all the tourists but that wasn't going to happen. This is such a beautiful structure which sits up on the hill.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extra Photos
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
24th September 2017 6:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
