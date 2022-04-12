Previous
Golden Crown by cwbill
Golden Crown

This shot is not really sharp enough to show but I wanted to show the gold crown on this little kinglet. They are so difficult to get a decent shot of since they never sit still.
12th April 2022

Photo Details

