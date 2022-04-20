Previous
Hungry Macaw by cwbill
68 / 365

Hungry Macaw

A pair of Scarlet Macaws were nesting on the porch of a house where we stayed for a couple of days in Costa Rica. It was nice to get to photograph this amazing bird up close and personal.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Bill

@cwbill
Photo Details

