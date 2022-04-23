Previous
Eastern Phoebe by cwbill
70 / 365

Eastern Phoebe

My wife and I had about an hour to kill between grandkids soccer games so we spent it at the local metro park. We sat at a picnic table, ate and watched for birds. We saw so many warblers, at least 6 different species.
Bill

@cwbill
